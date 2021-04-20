Charlottesville City Schools receives honor for music program

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville City Schools is a recipient of this year’s Best Communities for Music Education designation from The National Association of Music Merchants Foundation.
The honor goes to school districts for outstanding music access and education to students.
“We feel really strongly that music is important. It’s important to our lives, its important as a human, and we want to celebrate the joy that music brings to all of us,” Coordinator for Fine and Performing Arts Aaron Eichorst said.
Recipients of the annual award are based on a variety of factors including community programs, facilities, funding, graduation requirements, instruction time, music class participation, and support for the music program.
