Barboursville man faces solicitation of a minor charges

Barboursville man faces solicitation of a minor charges
(Source: WVIR)
By NBC29 Newsroom | April 20, 2021 at 6:04 PM EDT - Updated April 20 at 6:04 PM

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Greene County man is facing charges after being arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.

On April 16, 44-year-old Dwayne Riggins of Barboursville was arrested on two counts of using a communication device to solicit a minor.

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says this is an active investigation with more charges pending.

Contact Inv. Jason Tooley at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 985-2222 if you have any additional information.

******PRESS RELEASE***** April 20, 2021 TO: LOCAL MEDIA OUTLETS FROM: GREENE COUNTY SHERIFF’S...

Posted by Greene County, Va. Sheriff's Office on Tuesday, April 20, 2021

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.