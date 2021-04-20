Barboursville man faces solicitation of a minor charges

GREENE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - A Greene County man is facing charges after being arrested by the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force.
On April 16, 44-year-old Dwayne Riggins of Barboursville was arrested on two counts of using a communication device to solicit a minor.
The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says this is an active investigation with more charges pending.
Contact Inv. Jason Tooley at the Greene County Sheriff’s Office at (434) 985-2222 if you have any additional information.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.