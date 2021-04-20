Albemarle County to award project-based vouchers for 80 units in Premier Circle Housing Program

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Office of Housing expects to award project-based vouchers for 80 units in its Premier Circle Housing Program.
The Office of Housing signed a memorandum of understanding with Virginia Supportive Housing.
Project-based vouchers are subsidized rental units that become home to those in the county’s voucher program.
Albemarle County is repurposing the old Red Carpet Inn to create more than 100 affordable apartments for the chronically homeless.
Construction on the multiphase project is expected to start in 2023.
