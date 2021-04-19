Warm Tuesday. Some Showers, Windy and Cooler Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday will feature the warmest day of the week, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and sunshine. This ahead of a cold front, that will bring some scattered showers late Tuesday night into mainly Wednesday morning. While not much rain is expected, windy and cooler condtions will follow behind the front during the day. Winds may gusts over 30-40 mph Wednesday and temperatures falling. April chills for the late week, with frost and freeze concerns Thursday and Friday morning across the region. Highs on Thursday will hold in the cool 50s and then climb back up into the 60s for Friday.