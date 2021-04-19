Warm Tuesday. Some Showers, Windy and Cooler Wednesday

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tuesday will feature the warmest day of the week, with temperatures in the low to mid 70s and sunshine. This ahead of a cold front, that will bring some scattered showers late Tuesday night into mainly Wednesday morning. While not much rain is expected, windy and cooler condtions will follow behind the front during the day. Winds may gusts over 30-40 mph Wednesday and temperatures falling. April chills for the late week, with frost and freeze concerns Thursday and Friday morning across the region. Highs on Thursday will hold in the cool 50s and then climb back up into the 60s for Friday.
Currently the weekend will feature, the arrival of the next storm system to bring rain, mainly Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning.
Tonight: Mostly clear, chilly, some fog. Lows upper 30s to low 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, warm. Highs low to mid 70s.
Tuesday night: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, mild. Lows around 50.
Wednesday: Some AM showers, windy and turning cooler. Early highs in the low to mid 60s.
Wednesday night: Partly cloudy brisk and cold. Lows upper 20s to mid 30s. Some freeze concerns.
Thursday: Sun and clouds, cool. Highs 50s. Lows low to mid 30s - frost.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs mid to upper 60s. Lows low 40s.
Saturday: Mostly cloudy, showers developing by PM and evening. Highs low to mid 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Sunday: Mainly AM showers, then clearing. Highs upper 60s. Lows mid 40s.
Monday: Mostly sunny. Highs around 70.
