Virginia women’s soccer earns 27th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s soccer team has earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the 27th year in a row.
The Cavaliers will take on Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the first round on Wednesday, April 28th.
The winner of that match will advance to face 12-seed BYU in the second round.
All of the matches for the 48-team tournament will be played in Cary, North Carolina this season.
UVA posted a record of 10-4-2 through the combined fall and spring seasons.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.