Virginia women’s soccer earns 27th consecutive NCAA Tournament bid
Dianna Ordonez celebrates her goal in the 1st half. (Source: UVA Athletics)
By Mike Shiers | April 19, 2021 at 9:52 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 10:30 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia women’s soccer team has earned a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the 27th year in a row.

The Cavaliers will take on Southern Illinois University Edwardsville in the first round on Wednesday, April 28th.

The winner of that match will advance to face 12-seed BYU in the second round.

All of the matches for the 48-team tournament will be played in Cary, North Carolina this season.

UVA posted a record of 10-4-2 through the combined fall and spring seasons.

