UVA men’s soccer not selected for NCAA Tournament, ending 39-year streak

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time since 1980, the Virginia men’s soccer team will not participate in the NCAA Tournament.
The field was cut from 48 to 36-teams this spring, and the Cavaliers did not have their named called on Monday.
UVA was a combined 7-8-1 over the fall and spring seasons.
The 39-year run of tournament appearances was the longest in the history of the sport.
The Virginia Tech and James Madison both earned a spot in the field.
The Hokies will play Oregon State in their first game, while the Dukes take on UCF.
