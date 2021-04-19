UVA men’s soccer not selected for NCAA Tournament, ending 39-year streak

UVA head coach George Gelnovatch (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | April 19, 2021 at 9:49 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 9:49 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - For the first time since 1980, the Virginia men’s soccer team will not participate in the NCAA Tournament.

The field was cut from 48 to 36-teams this spring, and the Cavaliers did not have their named called on Monday.

UVA was a combined 7-8-1 over the fall and spring seasons.

The 39-year run of tournament appearances was the longest in the history of the sport.

The Virginia Tech and James Madison both earned a spot in the field.

The Hokies will play Oregon State in their first game, while the Dukes take on UCF.

