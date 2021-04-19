UVA Health acquires Monticello Community Surgery Center

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is expanding its operations to increase the capacity of the hospital system.
On Friday, April 16, UVA Health officially acquired the Monticello Community Surgery Center next to the UVA Primary Care Riverside on U.S. Route 29 in Albemarle County. This outpatient center has four operating rooms and one procedure room.
“We know that we need this additional capacity to really serve the community and we know it’s also going to help reduce wait times for various surgical procedures, and it’s also going to free up our capacity and our main operating rooms to really serve the most complex, the sickest patients both within Charlottesville and all throughout the commonwealth,” University of Virginia Medical Center CEO Wendy Horton said.
Horton says surgeons from several specialties will be able to perform procedures there, as well.
“I’m just excited for the convenient access. I think it’s really going to be very helpful for patients throughout our community to get the service there,” Horton said
Community physicians currently working there will continue to perform ambulatory services.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.