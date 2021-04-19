Southampton County man caught with loaded handgun at Richmond airport

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The TSA says a man from Southampton County was caught with a loaded gun at Richmond International Airport.
Officers say the man was caught with a .45 caliber handgun that was loaded with six bullets among his carry-on items at the security checkpoint on April 18.
Airport police were alerted and arrested the man on a weapons charge, TSA officials say.
According to police, the man said it was his wife’s gun and that he didn’t know that he had her gun with him.
In addition to his arrest, he now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty.
