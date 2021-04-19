Showers moving out

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning showers are moving east. Partial clearing will spread across the area for the remainder of the day. A southwest wind will quickly warm conditions into the 70s by Tuesday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front, that will bring more showers to the area by mid-week. Behind the front, temperatures will only reach the 50s by Thursday. More rain will move in later Saturday, with sunshine returning Sunday. Have a great and safe day !