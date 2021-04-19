Showers moving out

Quick warm-up

nbc29 weather at noon
By David Rogers | April 19, 2021 at 12:31 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 12:50 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning showers are moving east. Partial clearing will spread across the area for the remainder of the day. A southwest wind will quickly warm conditions into the 70s by Tuesday. Meanwhile, we are tracking a cold front, that will bring more showers to the area by mid-week. Behind the front, temperatures will only reach the 50s by Thursday. More rain will move in later Saturday, with sunshine returning Sunday. Have a great and safe day !

Today: Clearing & near seasonal, High: upper 60s

Tonight: Partly cloudy, patchy fog, Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 70s,,,Low: around 50

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, showers, High: low 60s...Low: low 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: upper 50s...Low: mid 30s

Friday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness, rain later, High: upper 60s...LOw: low 50s

Sunday: Partly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: around 50

