MRRJ transferring dozens of inmates

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Middle River Regional Jail is transferring dozens of inmates to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
MRRJ announced Monday, April 19, that it has already transferred 89 inmates. The jail says more inmates are expected to be transferred in the near future, as well.
MRRJ says due to safety and security concerns, any future notices of significant inmate movement to VADOC will occur after the inmates are moved.
Once all the scheduled inmates are transferred to VADOC, MRRJ anticipates moving 35 inmates currently housed at the Pamunkey Regional Jail back to MRRJ.
Middle River Regional Jail says its current in-house inmate count is 675 with an additional 53 inmates on home electronic incarceration.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.