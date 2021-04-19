Morning showers, afternoon clearing

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A disturbance now moving across the mid-atlantic is bringing morning showers. As high pressure begins to build in, skies are expected to partially clear later today. A southwest wind will boost temperatures into the 70s by Tuesday. Meanwhile, a cold front, now over the northern plains will approach our region by Wednesday. Showers will over spread the area throughout the day. Behind the front, we will turn much cooler by Thursday. Another system will bring more rain Saturday, with sunshine and seasonal conditions by Sunday. Have a great and safe day ?