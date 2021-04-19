Gov. Northam provides update on COVID-19 vaccinations in Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam held a briefing in Fairfax County Monday, April 19,on matters related to the coronavirus and vaccination efforts in the commonwealth. He was joined by U.S. Sen. Mark Warner and other officials.
- Northam says Virginia has made tremendous progress in getting folks vaccinated. As of Sunday, everyone age 16 and older in Virginia is eligible for the vaccine. About 39% of all Virginians have had their first dose, and roughly 25% have had both doses.
- Northam said he’s confident that by the end of May that most adults who want the vaccine will be able to get it. He pointed out that it still could be a week or so before you can get an appointment, though.
- Gov. Northam says however you’re able to get an appointment, get vaccinated. “We need to stop the circulation of this virus,” he said.
- The governor says officials are making tweaks to restrictions, and will soon be announcing changes/updates. But he reminds that everyone should keep their guard up and continue to be vigilant with following guidelines.
- Sen. Warner took the podium, reemphasizes the importance of getting vaccinated, saying “we are on the verge of getting this virus licked.”
- Congressman Don Beyer took a turn at the podium, saying the only way to get the economy back open is to kill this virus and get vaccinated.
For more information on the COVID-19 vaccine in Virginia, visit this website: https://vaccinate.virginia.gov/ or call: (877) VAX-IN-VA ((877) 829-4682.
