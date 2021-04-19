Colonial Heights woman caught with loaded gun at Reagan National Airport

By NBC12 Newsroom | April 19, 2021 at 11:31 AM EDT - Updated April 19 at 11:46 AM

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. (WWBT) - A woman from Colonial Heights was caught with a loaded gun at a Reagan National Airport security checkpoint.

After spotting the handgun on the checkpoint X-ray machine’s monitor, officers say the gun was a 9mm handgun loaded with six bullets including one in the chamber in the woman’s carry-on items on April 16.

The Metropolitan Washington Airports Authority Police, who responded to the checkpoint, confiscated the handgun and cited the woman, says the TSA.

She now faces a stiff federal financial civil penalty for bringing a loaded gun to an airport security checkpoint.

