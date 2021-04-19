Charlottesville tests voting machines ahead of Democratic Primary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s voting machines were put to the test Monday to make sure they’re logging votes correctly.
It’s part of the city’s preparations for the Democratic Primary on June 8 and the start of early voting. The machines were tested against a preprogrammed result to ensure the votes were counted accurately, and that ballot errors were properly flagged.
“A lot was said, last year, about the trustworthiness of the machines and actually, you know, as somebody who’s worked in this for many years now, I can tell you that the machines are totally trustworthy,” Charlottesville Board of Elections Secretary James Nix said. “We have to prove that they are.”
In-person early voting for the primary begins on Friday. The Election Board is expecting about the same number of voters as the last primary, around 10,000.
