Charlottesville hotels report staff shortages as travel increases

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As more people get vaccinated and ready to travel, some hotels are reporting difficulties staffing their businesses.
The Oakhurst Inn in Charlottesville is one of those places. The inn has jobs open for everything from front desk work to housekeeping. They fear the staffing shortage will become more severe as people get vaccinated and begin taking advantage of the travel they missed out on last year.
“I’ve reached out, you know, ‘Give me some advice,’ and they’re like, ‘We’re doing the same thing,’” Oakhurst Inn General Manager Allison Ramsey said. “The GM is helping at the front desk, down at the kitchen, planning events. It’s been a challenge other places, as well as here. So I’m feeling for everybody.”
The Inn says it has had some ads out for months to try to fill the open jobs. Many have gone unanswered.
