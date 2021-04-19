Charlottesville City Council repeals city COVID ordinance

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s COVID ordinance is now in line with the rest of Virginia.
City Council Monday night voted unanimously to repeal the city’s ordinance originally put into place last spring. It had some more restrictive measures in place for restaurants and gatherings than under Governor Ralph Northam’s state mandate.
With more and more people getting vaccinated, councilors think the move will make things less confusing and cumbersome for people in the city.
