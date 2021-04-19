BRHD receiving 3,500 fewer 1st Pfizer doses

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Now that all Virginians ages 16 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine, the Blue Ridge Health District is continuing to ask for more doses as Phase 2 is fully underway.
“There are some individuals left in the Blue Ridge Health District that are still seeking a vaccine and those are the people that we’re working with now to get them scheduled into a clinic,” BRHD Spokesperson Jason Elliott said.
BRHD says it is receiving 2,340 first doses of Pfizer for the week of April 19, around 3,500 fewer shots than it got last week. The district is also receiving 630 fewer Moderna shots this week, as well.
“The doses we receive each week will fluctuate a little bit here and there. We have set up scheduling to ensure that people who do have a first dose appointment will be able to get that appointment, and so that weekly allocation is really important to us to make sure that we know how much we have to get out into the community,” Elliott said.
Elliott says despite this shortage, no first or second dose appointments have been cancelled.
“For every first dose we get there is a second dose allotted to that. So if individuals in this health district got their first dose with us, we’ll get them that second dose,” Elliott said.
Even with fewer doses and more folks who qualify, Elliott says BRHD has the capacity to meet the demand.
“The great news is that the availability of vaccines has become more widespread as more pharmacies and providers are getting on board through federal programs to provide these vaccinations in addition to what the Blue Ridge Health District and some of our other community partners have already been doing,” Elliott said.
If you’re younger than 18 years old getting your COVID-19 vaccine, you must have a parent or legal guardian with you at the appointment to sign a vaccine consent form.
