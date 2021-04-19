Books Behind Bars: new ACRJ program allows inmates to gain college course credit

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville Commonwealth’s Attorney Joe Platania is launching a new initiative to allow inmates to earn college credit.
People being held at the Albemarle-Charlottesville Regional Jail will soon be able to enroll in a University of Virginia course called “Books Behind Bars.”
Platania says he hopes this opportunity can set inmates up for success upon release.
“This really sort of touched upon an opportunity for us to engage in meaningful re-entry services because folks are going to come back into our community after they serve their sentence and we all win if they come back and have self-worth and self-esteem and dignity,” he said. “We’re really excited about this opportunity”
The pilot program is set to launch in August.
