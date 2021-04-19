‘Abolish the Police’ noise demonstration held outside Charlottesville Police Department

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - People in downtown Charlottesville took to the streets Monday evening, calling for the police to be abolished.
During a noise demonstration, dozens clapped, banged pots and pans, and honked car horns in support of the movement. The demonstration was organized by the group Charlottesville Beyond Policing. The group recently changed its name from Defund Cville PD “to align to this true vision of liberation beyond the existing racist structures of policing,” it said in a series of tweets.
Antonio Mitchell was one of the demonstrators, and he shared a message for the city’s police.
“Just wake up,” he said. “Wake up and see things for what it is. Instead of being quick to rush into thinking that everybody’s doing something wrong, step aside, pull us aside sometime and say ‘Hey, let’s have a conversation. Hey, how’s your day going?’”
Shortly after the rally wrapped up, city crews cleared the chalk writings from East Market Street.
