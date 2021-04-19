AAA ‘Batteries for Trees’ program sets goal of planting 8,000 trees in honor of Earth Day, National Arbor Day

AAA ‘Batteries for Trees’ program sets goal of planting 8,000 trees in honor of Earth Day, National Arbor Day
(Source: Pablo)
By Madison Greer | WHSV | April 19, 2021 at 7:51 PM EDT - Updated April 19 at 7:51 PM

RICHMOND, Va. (WHSV) — With Earth Day (April 22) and National Arbor Day (April 30) right around the corner, AAA Mid-Atlantic is planning to fund tree plantings when drivers responsibly recycle their old car batteries and have them replaced by AAA.

This year, the “Batteries for Trees” program is setting a goal of planting 8,000 trees.

Here’s how the program works: AAA will fund the planting of a tree for every car battery that is replaced by AAA’s Emergency Roadside Assistance Service, or at a AAA Car Care Insurance Travel Center, from April 19 through May 2.

For drivers who are able to visit a AAA retail store or AAA Car Care location within the AAA Mid-Atlantic territory, a donation of $1 or more can go towards a tree planting until May 2.

All trees planted through the program will be planted in national forests through the Arbor Day Foundation.

AAA says nearly 100 percent of a car battery can be recycled due to its three major components — lead, plastic and sulfuric acid.

For more information on the program, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.