UVA baseball falls 8-2 against No. 7 Louisville in series finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Virginia baseball team was unable to earn its third-consecutive ACC Series victory, as the Cavaliers fell 8-2 against No. 7 Louisville on Sunday at Disharoon Park.
UVA won the series opener in ten innings on Friday, but the Cardinals won the next two games to win the series.
Louisville took control of Game Three in the 5th inning, as they scored five runs, and were helped by two Virginia errors.
“That game turned out to be won in the 5th inning, where we gave up the five runs,” says head coach Brian O’Connor. “It’s unfortunate, but (Luke) Smith did a great job against us. I tip my cap to him. He did a terrific job, and we couldn’t do enough to win the series.”
UVA third baseman Zach Gelof hit a 2-run home run in the 8th inning for the ‘Hoos only runs of the game.
“It’s tough,” says Gelof. “We had a really great Friday night, and came out, and didn’t do enough to win on Saturday or today. We just need to be better, and we’re going to have to make up for it here shortly, in the ACC. There’s no room for error, and we got to keep going, and getting better every day.”
Virginia (17-17, 9-15 ACC) will be back in action at VCU on Tuesday.
