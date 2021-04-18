Truth Farm art installation sparking conversation about immigration

“The wine industry itself is one that only exists because of the interconnectedness of our two countries and the labor that really allows that business to function,” Kluge explained. “This is really about providing some visibility to these families and people that are the creative force behind it. Without them, there wouldn’t be an industry. We wouldn’t have the wine industry here in Virginia. They’re not given a platform enough, and I think this is what really affords us to do so.”