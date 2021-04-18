Tracking New April Shower Chances

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Watching the progress of a couple of weather disturbances. One will arrive from the northwest by later this afternoon with a shower, spotty downpour. The other will move in from the southwest by late tonight and Monday morning with rain showers.
Temperatures for highs will be a little below average on today and closer to mid April standards for Monday afternoon as we trend drier.
Briefly milder on Tuesday ahead a of a cold front.
Showers will move over the region by Wednesday afternoon. Thunder also could be possible.
Becoming drier and much cooler for Thursday.
Dry and milder on Friday. Another storm system has slowed down and may not impact the region until later next weekend.
Rainfall projections from Sunday through next Saturday look to be mainly less than a half inch at this time. A more soaking rainfall may arrive by next Sunday.
Sunday: Morning sun will give way to clouds. A scattered shower risk later this afternoon and mainly evening. Highs in the 60s.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a shower around. Showers are more likely again by Monday morning. Lows in the 40s. Patchy fog.
Monday: Morning showers. Trending mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70 degrees.
Monday night: Fair with low in the 40s.
Tuesday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Mainly afternoon showers and thunder developing. Highs upper 60s. Lows colder, upper 30s.
Thursday: Clouds and sun, brisk breeze and cooler. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 30s. Frost possible Friday morning.
Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds and drier at this time. Highs in the 60s. Rain may arrive Saturday night or next Sunday. Keep checking back to updates.
