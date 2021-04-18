Monday Morning Showers

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Mostly cloudy with only a stray sprinkle or passing shower chance for Sunday night. Tracking the progress of a weather disturbance over the Mid-Mississippi and lower Ohio Valley. This weather feature will give the region a better April shower chance on Monday morning. We will dry out Monday afternoon with temperatures becoming milder.
Dry Monday night and warmer on Tuesday.
A cold front arrives on Wednesday with some more rain showers.
Sharply colder Wednesday night, Thursday into Friday morning. A frost/freeze risk Thursday and Friday morning.
Not as cool for Friday and the weekend. Another wet weather maker looks to arrive Saturday night into next Sunday morning. Overall less than a half inch of rain is projected over the next week.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy. Isolated shower/sprinkle around. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Morning rain showers. Drier and milder in the afternoon. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs in the 60s, briefly 70 for parts of central Virginia.
Monday night: Clear and cool. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs low to mid 70s. Lows in the 50s.
Wednesday: Increasing clouds with an afternoon shower with a cold front. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 30s.
Thursday: Blustery and cooler. Highs in the 50s. Lows in the 30s with a frost risk.
Friday: Mostly sunny. Highs upper 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Dry during the day at this time. Highs in the 60s. Rain is most likely Saturday night. Lows lower 50s.
Sunday: Morning rain. Mostly cloudy to partly sunny. Highs upper 60s.
