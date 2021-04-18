JMU Football earns No. 3 National Seed in FCS Playoffs

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison football team has earned a National Seed in the FCS Playoffs for the fifth time in the last six years.
The Dukes (5-0) are the No. 3 overall seed, and they will host VMI (6-1) in the first round.
JMU is currently the No. 1 ranked team in the nation, but they were seeded behind South Dakota State and Sam Houston when the sixteen-team field was announced on Sunday.
The Dukes are in the playoff for the program-record seventh year in a row.
James Madison leads the nation in total defense (175.6 YPG), and they are second in the nation in scoring defense (9.8 PPG).
JMU and VMI will kickoff on Saturday at two o’clock at Bridgeforth Stadium.
The winner of that game will take on the winner of North Dakota and Missouri State in the quarterfinals.
