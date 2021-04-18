Historic Garden Week makes a comeback this spring

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Spring has sprung and the flowers are blooming just in time for Historic Garden Week.
The Charlottesville, Albemarle and Rivanna Garden Clubs hosted a walking tour of three different gardens in the area on Sunday to celebrate. Each garden is privately owned and curated by garden club members, who said they were ready to show off their work again after the celebration was cancelled last year.
“Historic Garden Week actually started in 1929 and it was cancelled one other time and that was during World War II, so last year was only the second time in its history that it was cancelled,” said Historic Gardens Week Co-Chair Robin Cherry.
This year, a limited number of tickets were sold online to follow CDC guidelines. Masks were required on the tour.
All proceeds from tours will support the preservation of historic gardens across the commonwealth, including those at Monticello and the University of Virginia.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.