Dairy Market hosting ‘LOVE’ sign

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Love is in the air at the Dairy Market in Charlottesville.
In part of the “Virginia is for Lovers,” campaign, the traveling love sign is set up outside the Dairy Market. All through this week, you’ll find some deals and promotions at participating vendors in the market. There’s even a social media contest for sharing pictures taken with the sign.
“We want to show love,” Dairy Market’s Eugene Fitzgerald said. “We want people to enjoy the space to celebrate Virginia, to celebrate tourism, to celebrate Charlottesville.”
The sign will be on site until April 27. People who share their photos to social media with #loveva will be entered to win a contest.
