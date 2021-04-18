Charlottesvile League of Women Voters discuss statistics around women in prison

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville League of Women Voter’s met to discuss some statistics surrounding women in jail and prison and how Virginia stacks up on women’s incarceration.
“If you look at Virginia specifically, if Virginia were a country, it would have the highest incarceration rate for women in the world,” Prison Policy Initiative’s Aleks Kajstura said.
In Virginia there’s a common pattern of the types of crime sending these women to jail.
“We found that three of the four crimes that pushed women into the system whether as juveniles or adults were drug possession, larceny and shoplifting and all of those are obviously economically motivated at some level,” the American Civil Liberties Union in Virginia’s Claire Gastanaga said.
She says its time to start treating drug dependency as a public health crisis, which would help to reduce the number of women behind bars.
“One thing that we can do is offer better and higher quality drug treatment programs and stop treating substance abuse disorder as a crime and treat it as the public health crisis that it is,” she said.
The legalization of the possession of marijuana in Virginia this summer can help curb the amount of women that end up in the prison system.
“It is good police can no longer arrest you for possession, that will have a salutary effect because women are subject to disproportionate incarceration on drug related crimes,” she said.
Gastanaga says an astonishing number of people in jail haven’t had their court date yet.
“45% of people in Virginia jails continue to be people who are not convicted of anything and a disproportionate number of women are in that category,” she said.
