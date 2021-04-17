UVA baseball falls 9-5 in Game Two against No. 7 Louisville

UVA Baseball (Source: wvir)
By Mike Shiers | April 17, 2021 at 9:16 PM EDT - Updated April 17 at 9:16 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Louisville batters pounded out 17 hits, and the 7th ranked Cardinals defeated Virginia 9-5 on Saturday at Disharoon Park.

The 17 hits are the most against the Cavaliers this season.

The victory evens the series, after UVA won the opener 8-7 in 10 innings on Friday night.

Brendan Rivoli and Devin Ortiz each had two hits and scored twice in Game Two, and freshman Kyle Teel drove in three runs.

Virginia (17-16, 9-14 ACC) and Louisville are scheduled to play the series finale on Sunday at one o’clock.

