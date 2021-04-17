A sunny and chilly start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bright sunshine to start our day. Clouds will begin to thicken later this morning into the afternoon. Low pressure east of New England will keep temperatures cooler than normal. Meanwhile, a developing system to our west will spread cloudiness across the region. By tonight, there will be a chance for an isolated shower. Sunday will feature an isolated afternoon shower. Our pattern will warm by Tuesday, with a better chance for widespread showers Wednesday. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Increasing cloudiness & cool, High: mid 60s
Tonight: Mostly cloudy, isolated shower, Low: low 40s
Sunday: Partly sunny, isolated shower, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: upper 60s...Low: mid 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: low 70s...Low: low 50s
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy, scattered showers, High: mid 60s...Low: mid 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: around 60...Low: upper 30s
Friday” Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
