A sunny and chilly start

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Bright sunshine to start our day. Clouds will begin to thicken later this morning into the afternoon. Low pressure east of New England will keep temperatures cooler than normal. Meanwhile, a developing system to our west will spread cloudiness across the region. By tonight, there will be a chance for an isolated shower. Sunday will feature an isolated afternoon shower. Our pattern will warm by Tuesday, with a better chance for widespread showers Wednesday. Have a great and safe weekend !