Record-breaking performances at Virginia Challenge

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA senior Andrenette Knight won the 400-meter hurdles with a time of 56.54 on Saturday at the Virginia Challenge at Lannigan Field.
The time equals the program record set by Ayla Smith in 2011, and is the third-fastest time in the nation this season.
Virginia grad student Michaela Meyer broke her own school record with a time of 2:01.97 in the 800 meter run
Brenton Foster also improved upon his own school record, as the grad student cleared 2.24 meters (7′ 4.25″) in the high jump, which to equals the Lannigan Field record, and sets a meet record, while also ranking as the fourth-best height in the nation this year.
Sophomore Owayne Owens won the triple jump with a top mark of 16.45 meters (53′ 11.75″).
Jada Seaman won the 200-meters with a time of 23.70, and combined with Kayla Bonnick, Khyasia Caldwell, and Anna Jefferson to win the 4x100 in a time of 45.02.
The Cavaliers will compete at the North Carolina A&T Invitational next weekend, and they will host the Virginia Grand Prix on May 1st.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.