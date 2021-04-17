No. 4 UVA men’s lax dominates Utah 18-11 at Klöckner Stadium

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senior Matt Moore became the 5th player in program history to record 100 goals and 100 assists in a career, and the No. 4 Virginia men’s lacrosse team defeated Utah 18-11 on Saturday at Klöckner Stadium.
Moore joins Kevin Pehlke, Danny Glading, Steele Stanwick, and Michael Kraus in the exclusive club.
The Cavaliers started off slow against Utah, and the Utes jumped out to a 4-2 lead in the 1st quarter, but UVA responded with an eight-goal run, spanning halftime, and they were never threatened again.
Head coach Lars Tiffany says, “I continue to be impressed by our entire team’s energy throughout games. From the men on the field, to the men off the field on the sideline. It’s been special in 2021, how much the entire team stays energized, and focused, and loud during these games. I’m really grateful for the men on this team, and how intense we are for those two hours.”
Connor Shellenberger and Peter Garno each had a hat trick for the ‘Hoos, while Petey LaSalla won 20-of-26 faceoffs.
Senior Charlie Bertrand scored one goal to tally the 300th point of his college career.
Virginia (10-3) will host Syracuse in its regular season finale next Saturday.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.