No. 1 JMU football tops No. 11 Richmond 23-6 in regular season finale

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The James Madison football team finished the regular season with an undefeated record, as the top-ranked Dukes defeated #11 Richmond 23-6 on Saturday at Bridgeforth Stadium.
Ethan Ratke kicked three field goals for JMU, and the senior became the all-time leader in made field goals in the CAA.
The JMU offense out-gained the Spiders 384-200 in Total Offense, and Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 78 yards and a touchdown.
Quarterback Cole Johnson passed for 235 yards, and also had a rushing touchdown.
James Madison completed its first-ever Spring season with a record of 5-0 overall, and 3-0 in conference play.
The field for the FCS National Championship tournament will be announced on Sunday at 11:30 AM.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.