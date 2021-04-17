Nelson County continues pipeline easement battle

NELSON COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Over 250 properties in Nelson County signed easements with Dominion Energy to avoid eminent domain from taking over their land for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline.
“Even though this is a dead project, the easements are very much alive,” Nelson County Board of Supervisors Chair Ernie Reed said.
The county is now taking action and fighting for the landowners who were forced to give up land for the Atlantic Coast Pipeline, which has since been canceled.
“Now there are many scars on the landscape and Nelson County,” he said. “They’re there for all people to see not just the property owner.”
Not only is the county fighting for its landowners, these easements could affect the county as a whole.
“Those easements, limit the uses of those properties and will depress the values and the use of those properties,” Reed said. “So, assessments are likely to go down, problems then transferring title down the line since easements will transfer along with title of those properties.”
Now the County has written a letter to the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission asking for help in getting the easements released.
“That’s what, local governments are for,” Reed said. “They’re there for representing the people and doing whatever they can legally with the types of powers that they’re endowed with to try to advocate for them for their community.”
Reed says everyone in Nelson County has seen the impacts of these easements and it’s time for them to be released.
“I think it was universally seen as as a threat to just about everybody in Nelson county everyone knew someone who was directly affected,” Reed said.
