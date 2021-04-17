Happy Saturdays Crew bring Happy Meals to Charlottesville neighborhoods

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Since the start of the pandemic, a group of volunteers in Charlottesville have been spending their weekends giving kids something fun to look forward to.
The Happy Saturdays Crew stops by different neighborhoods to give away free food to children across the Charlottesville area on Saturdays. This Saturday, they stopped at the Westhaven neighborhood to give out free Happy Meals and ice cream.
Volunteers said they wanted to use their time to give back to the community and make every Saturday, a happy Saturday.
“We want to let people know that it’s going to be alright and we can feed you and that we still have love for everybody,” said Vaughn Yountz, a volunteer with Happy Saturdays.
Masks and social distancing was required at the event. There was also a voter registration booth for parents and guardians.
Volunteers said they’ll be doing more Happy Saturday stops soon.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.