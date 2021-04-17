Charlottesville nonprofit, car dealership working to get people driving electric vehicles

“When someone brings in their Nissan Altima or Nissan Pathfinder for service, we have the ability to offer them a Nissan Leaf to drive for the day,” said Carter Meyers Automotive CEO Liza Borches. “Just let them see how it drives, what it feels like, where they would find a charging station so that people don’t feel the pressure of needing to come into a showroom in a dealership ready to purchase an EV. Let’s just let them experience it and see what it looks like.”