CASPCA adapts annual Bow-Wow Walk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Dogs, classic cars, and lots of smiles were on display on April 17, at Morningside of Charlottesville.
The Charlottesville-Albemarle Society for the Prevention of Cruelty of Animals (CASPCA) held its annual “Bow-Wow Walk,” as a car parade due to the pandemic. This allowed the CASPCA to continue the fundraiser while keeping everyone involved safe. The CASPCA says this is its second biggest fundraising event of the year and all the money raised goes into helping they animals they serve.
“I feel like we’ve got to try to have some semblance of normalcy and get back to things while also being socially responsible so it was just important that we do what we could to be out in the community but also be safe while being out in the community,” CASPCA Executive Director Angie Gunter said.
The CASPCA had a goal of raising $50,000 this year.
