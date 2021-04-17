Brief Rain Chance with Variable Temperatures

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Tracking a couple of weak weather disturbances. One tonight with a passing sprinkle or light shower around. Otherwise mostly cloudy and not as chilly as last night. The other will arrive later on Sunday afternoon and evening through Monday morning. It may provide a slightly better chance for a shower and perhaps even a rumble of thunder for a very few.
Temperatures for highs will be a little below average on Sunday and closer to mid April standards for Monday afternoon.
Briefly milder on Tuesday ahead a of a cold front.
Shower will move over the region on Wednesday afternoon. Thunder also could be possible.
Trending drier on Thursday and much cooler for Thursday.
Dry and milder on Friday. Another storm system has slowed and may not impact the region until later next weekend.
Rainfall projections from Sunday through Saturday look to be mainly less than a half inch at this time.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Most areas will remain dry. Just a passing sprinkle or light shower around through the evening. Lows mainly in the 40s.
Sunday: Morning sun will give way to clouds. A scattered shower risk later in the afternoon and mainly evening. Highs in the 60s.
Sunday night: Mostly cloudy with a shower around. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Morning shower, mainly near and south of I-64. Trending mostly sunny in the afternoon. Highs 65 to 70 degrees. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Milder and mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s. Lows lower 50s.
Wednesday: Afternoon showers and thunder developing. Highs upper 60s. Lows colder, upper 30s.
Thursday: Clouds and sun, brisk breeze and cooler. Highs upper 50s. Lows upper 30s.
Friday: Mostly sunny and milder. Highs upper 60s. Lows upper 40s.
Saturday: Partly sunny and drier at this time. Highs in the 60s. Rain may arrive by Saturday night or next Sunday. Keep checking back to updates.
