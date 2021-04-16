Walk-Off Winner: UVA baseball beats No. 7 Louisville 8-7 in 10 innings

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Logan Michaels scored the game-winning run on a 2-out error in the 10th inning, and the UVA baseball team defeated No. 7 Louisville 8-7 in Game One of its three-game series on Friday night.
The Cavaliers had runners at 1st and 2nd with two-outs in the bottom of the 10th, when a routine groundball from Brendan Rivoli went through the second baseman’s legs, and into the outfield.
The ‘Hoos stormed onto the field to celebrate, which was their first Game One win in ACC play this season.
Virginia fell behind 7-1 against Louisville, but they scored five runs in the 5th to cut the deficit to one, and senior Devin Ortiz blasted a solo home run in the bottom of the 9th to tie the game at 7-7.
UVA (17-15, 9-13 ACC) are scheduled to be back on the field for Game Two on Saturday at 4pm.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.