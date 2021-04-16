Virginia State Police charge Harrisonburg man with impersonating law enforcement officer

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) — Virginia State Police say a Harrisonburg man has been charged with impersonating a law enforcement officer after he allegedly attempted to pull over a motorcyclist on Interstate 81.
Police say a “Be on the Lookout” was issued out of Augusta County on Wednesday, April 14, for a vehicle that was “driving erratically with flashing red and blue lights.”
Police say a short time later, a trooper observed a gold Chevrolet Tahoe with flashing red and blue lights along I-81 in Rockingham County. VSP says at approximately 5:05 p.m., the Rockingham County 911 Center received a call about a gold Chevrolet Tahoe attempting to pull over a motorcyclist.
Officials say eventually, the gold Chevrolet stopped following the motorcyclist and was located by a Harrisonburg police officer. Then, a state trooper responded to that location.
Police say the Chevrolet was being operated by its owner, Angel D. Troche-Rodriguez, 31, of Harrisonburg. Through an investigation of the incident, state police charged Troche-Rodriguez with impersonating a law enforcement officer.
Officials are still investigating the incident and why the vehicle was equipped with red and blue lights.
