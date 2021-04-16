Staunton City Council talks tax rate, recycling, and school funding

But the tax rate, currently at $0.95 remains up in the air. “I cannot feel comfortable with going below 93 cents for the real estate tax rate,” said Councilwoman Brenda Mead. “I want to see our citizens get even more of a tax break. I would like to see a 92 cent tax break,” said Robertson. “I just think that we would be crazy to cut out any revenue at this moment until we find out how things are gonna stabilize,” stated Holmes.