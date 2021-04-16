Patchy Frost and Passing Shower Risk

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With a clearing sky and near calm wind by dawn, a little patchy frost is possible. Especially away from downtown and over the open country-side. Protect tender plants and blooms by wither cover them up with a sheet, newspaper or simply bring then inside. This will not be a widespread frost or killing freeze.
Sunshine Saturday morning will give way to increasing clouds through the day. Most areas will remain dry. A spotty shower or sprinkle chance by Saturday evening and overnight.
Dry on Sunday morning with only a spotty shower chance in the afternoon.
Watching a weak weather disturbance for Monday morning. It may provide a passing shower.
A little milder Tuesday.
Tracking another April shower risk for Wednesday afternoon and night.
Cooling next Thursday.
Friday night: Partly cloudy, cooling with lows in the mid 30s to lower 40s. Patchy frost possible.
Saturday: Increasing clouds. Late day sprinkle or shower possible. Highs in the low to mid 60s.
Saturday night: Mostly cloudy. Passing shower or sprinkle chance. Lows in the 40s.
Sunday: Partly sunny. Isolated shower chance in the afternoon. Mostly dry. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Monday: Morning shower chance. Mostly to partly cloudy. Highs in the 60s. Lows in the 40s.
Tuesday: Milder and partly sunny. Highs lower 70s. Lows near 50 degrees.
Wednesday: Mostly cloudy. Shower chance later in the day and evening. Highs in the 60s. Lows upper 30s.
Thursday: Cooler and partly sunny. Highs lower 60s. Lows lower 40s.
Friday: Partly sunny. High 70.
