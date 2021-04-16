Gov. Northam announces firm to expand in Staunton, adding 31 jobs

STAUNTON, Va. (WVIR) - Governor Ralph Northam says Ryzing Technologies, LLC. is expanding its facility in Staunton.
In an announcement made Friday, April 16, the governor says the manufacturer will invest $149,000 to expand and that the project will create 31 new jobs.
“Supporting the growth of Virginia’s small businesses is a top priority, and we are thrilled that the expansion of Ryzing Technologies will result in 31 new high-skilled positions,” Northam said in Friday’s announcement.
According to the announcement, founders Ryan Gundling and Ryan Long participated in Staunton’s Bright Rewired Business Plan Competition back in 2015. The company was later awarded a grant to continue the development of an adjustable, reusable platform for expeditionary military shelters.
“Virginia companies continue to be at the forefront of cutting-edge technology, and we are proud that Ryzing Technologies will significantly expand its capabilities and its workforce,” Secretary of Commerce and Trade Brian Ball said.
“The City of Staunton is very excited about the expansion of Ryzing Technologies in our community, and celebrates the creation of new jobs for area residents in an exciting and critical technology sector,” Mayor Andrea Oakes said.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.