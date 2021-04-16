Doctors, vaccine coordinators prepared to administer third vaccine dose if necessary

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - If you receive your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, you’ll likely have to roll up your sleeves for a third shot in about a year. UVA Health’s director of hospital epidemiology, Dr. Costi Sifri, said doctors knew this was coming.
Pfizer’s third dose will act as a booster shot, offering more protection from the virus. Due to the similarities between the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine, Sifri said, the latter with likely follow suit.
Doctor Sifri said annual COVID-19 shots could become a reality to fight against emerging variants, similar to the annual flu vaccine, something he says health experts and vaccine coordinators expected.
“It is a complication but it is something that we’ve anticipated, and that’s why we’ve worked so develop the systems that are needed to provide vaccines to the community,” Sifri said.
The additional layer of protection from multiple doses will likely come in handy during the winter months, when we could see a cold, flu, and COVID season.
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.