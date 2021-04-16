Cool and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A pleasant westerly breeze will be with us for the rest of the day. Low pressure to our north, that is dumping snow across New England, will keep temperatures slightly below normal for the next few days. Meanwhile, a developing system to our south will increase cloud cover a little this weekend. Right now it appears we will have only isolated shower chances. A quick warm will take place early next week, scattered showers by Wednesday. Have a great and safe weekend !