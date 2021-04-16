Cool and pleasant

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A pleasant westerly breeze will be with us for the rest of the day. Low pressure to our north, that is dumping snow across New England, will keep temperatures slightly below normal for the next few days. Meanwhile, a developing system to our south will increase cloud cover a little this weekend. Right now it appears we will have only isolated shower chances. A quick warm will take place early next week, scattered showers by Wednesday. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear & breezy, Low: around 40
Saturday: Increasing cloudiness, isolated shower, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, isolated shower, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40
