Cool and pleasant

By David Rogers | April 16, 2021 at 12:32 PM EDT - Updated April 16 at 12:52 PM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A pleasant westerly breeze will be with us for the rest of the day. Low pressure to our north, that is dumping snow across New England, will keep temperatures slightly below normal for the next few days. Meanwhile, a developing system to our south will increase cloud cover a little this weekend. Right now it appears we will have only isolated shower chances. A quick warm will take place early next week, scattered showers by Wednesday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Partly sunny & breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & breezy, Low: around 40

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness, isolated shower, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sun, isolated shower, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Mix of clouds & sun, scattered showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

