Clearing and pleasantly cool

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning overcast, will give way to partly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. Overall our weather pattern will remain cooler than normal over the next several days. As we go into the weekend, a couple of disturbances will increase cloud cover and give us a chance for a isolated shower Saturday and Sunday. The next chance for widespread rain will be next Wednesday. Have a great and safe weekend !
Today: Becoming partly sunny 7 breezy, High: low 60s
Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: around 40
Saturday: Increasing cloudiness, isolated shower, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Sunday: Mix of clouds & sunshine, isolated shower, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s
Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s
Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s
Wednesday: Clouds 7 sun, showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s
Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40
