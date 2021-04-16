Clearing and pleasantly cool

Mixed bag weekend

nbc29 weather at sunrise
By David Rogers | April 16, 2021 at 7:40 AM EDT - Updated April 16 at 7:47 AM

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -Morning overcast, will give way to partly sunny skies and breezy conditions today. Overall our weather pattern will remain cooler than normal over the next several days. As we go into the weekend, a couple of disturbances will increase cloud cover and give us a chance for a isolated shower Saturday and Sunday. The next chance for widespread rain will be next Wednesday. Have a great and safe weekend !

Today: Becoming partly sunny 7 breezy, High: low 60s

Tonight: Mostly clear & chilly, Low: around 40

Saturday: Increasing cloudiness, isolated shower, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Sunday: Mix of clouds & sunshine, isolated shower, High: low 60s...Low: low 40s

Monday: Partly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: low 40s

Tuesday: Mostly sunny, High: around 70...Low: mid 40s

Wednesday: Clouds 7 sun, showers, High: low 60s...Low: upper 30s

Thursday: Mostly sunny, High: mid 60s...Low: around 40

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.