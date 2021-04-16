ACPD investigating report of shots fired

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - The Albemarle County Police Department says it is investigating a report of shots fired in the area of Barracks West Townhomes & Apartments on Burgoyne Road.
ACPD announced Friday, April 16, that officers responded around 9:45 p.m. Wednesday. Police were called out to the same area back on February 26.
The Albemarle County Police Department says there were no injuries reported in either incident.
Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Belew at 434-296-5807, Crime Stoppers at 434-977-4000 or email Crimestoppers@albemarle.org.
