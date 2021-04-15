Walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic held in Roanoke

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Anyone 18 and older was able to go by the Berglund Center in Roanoke on Thursday for a COVID-19 vaccine. It was all part of the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts’ first walk-in clinic.
Up until Thursday, the Virginia Department of Health held invite-only COVID-19 vaccine appointments. But that has just changed since RCAHD was able to get enough doses to offer walk-in appointments.
“Not booking an appointment, just being able to walk in, it’s totally convenient, especially for me with people who found out today, just being able to come in, get it done, knock it out of the way,” Samual English said.
High School senior English walked right into the Berglund Center for his dose of the Moderna vaccine, the only kind offered at Thursday’s clinic.
“I was at home doing my virtual school and stuff and I was planning on doing it because my doctor said it was the best thing to do since I am heading to college soon, so I just came in on my break and got it done,” he said.
VDH officials say they are pleased to be able to offer their first walk-in clinic for folks ages 18 and older.
“We have enough doses that have come into the area, and we are thrilled to be able to offer it, remove the barriers for folks,” said Christie Wills, communications officer for RCAHD.
There were over 1,000 doses available for walk-ins, but the clinic was also for people who had booked appointments.
“It was really easy, it took less than 10 minutes to just answer a couple questions and get the shot,” walk-in Devin Holt said.
“I’ll be able to go to my grandma’s now because she’s vaccinated now too,” said Holt’s friend, Brendan Bell, who was also a walk-in patient.
The clinic ran from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., 2,100 doses were given out and 550 walk-ins were served.
On Saturday, VDH and Carilion are holding another clinic that will be pre-registration only.
