Volunteers needed to help rebuild a boat landing at Riverview Park

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Work is underway to rebuild the boat landing at Charlottesville’s Riverview Park.
The project began on Wednesday, April 14 and is expected to end Friday, April 16.
The boat landing was destroyed during many flooding events and needs to be completely rebuilt.
The Rivanna River Conservation Alliance, the Piedmont Environmental Council, and the city are helping put the pieces back together before the first boating weekend of the spring.
“It’s just really important for everyone in our community and in the nearby region to have access to nature, whether that be local trails, local parks, local greenways, and in this case, you know, local access to the Rivanna River to go rafting and swimming and fishing and just enjoying the outdoors within the city limits,” Piedmont Environmental Council Land Use Representative Christopher Hawk said.
