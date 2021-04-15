Sports Illustrated photographer speaks to Monticello High School students

ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Monticello High School photography students got some tips and tricks from the photographer behind some of the most iconic sports images of all time.
Walter Iooss made his career photographing Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Joe Montana and other stars for Sports Illustrated. He stopped by virtually Thursday, April 15, to share some of his experiences and advice to the students.
“You know, it’s so important for kids’ grammar - high school or college - to be influenced by somebody or some person that may make a difference in their life,” Iooss said. “I mean, you never know when it’s going to happen.”
Iooss’ big advice to the students: Keep pursuing their education and their passion for photography. The students were enthusiastic about the visit.
“Having this presence of, like, a worldwide famous photographer who has taken all these like beautiful pieces that are just super, super well known, it’s just like a crazy feeling,” student Joe Click said. “Explaining, like, what he did, how he did it, why he did it. It was just really just something that I found super crazy and super cool.”
It was a treat for the teachers, as well.
“We all have to pinch ourselves a little bit with these things that come up in life, but today is one of those things for us,” teacher Rob Garland said. “It’s such a blessing for for kids to see someone that’s had that much influence in the sporting world and in the photography world.”
Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.